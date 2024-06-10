PAU launches fungus strain to control foot rot

Ludhiana, June 9
Making a rare scientific breakthrough for the management of foot rot in basmati in Punjab, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and IPL Biologicals Limited jointly launched a biocontrol agent Trichoderma asperellum 2.1 WP under the trade name ‘agenor’ at a function organised at Dr Khem Singh Gill Farmers’ Service Center, PAU, today. Agenor is a strain of Trichoderma asperellum, which has been developed by the Department of Plant Pathology, PAU, and is registered with the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC) by the IPL Biologicals Limited under an MoU inked with the company for the rights for its production and marketing.
Calling it an excellent achievement, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, congratulated the officials of the IPL, and the scientists Dr Narinder Singh and Dr Daljeet Singh Buttar for developing this strain. He shed light on the misuse of chemicals leading to environment degradation, climate change, and importance of eco-friendly technologies for the management of plant diseases and insect-pests. He motivated the scientists to explore more about these biocontrol agents.
Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, while talking about residue in basmati rice, appreciated the efforts of the scientists and the IPL company for this non-chemical disease management approach. Appreciating the new lead by PAU, Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, emphasised on the use of resource conserving technologies.
Gurwinder Singh Bajwa, a progressive farmer who attended this function along with a large group of farmers, termed it as a ‘dream come true’ for the farming community which has been facing and combating the challenge of foot rot management in basmati for several years.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after Sunday's terror attack
State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drone...
Modi’s coalition concert on
Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...
2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai
The incident takes place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli...
Jasprit Bumrah is a genius, want him in this kind of mindset throughout World Cup: Rohit Sharma
Bumrah was magnificent in India's 6-run victory over Pakista...