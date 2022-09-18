PAU launches 'Green and clean campus' drive

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 17

A ‘Green and clean PAU campus’ drive was launched at the agriculture university here on Saturday.

“A green and clean environment serves as the base of sustainable development,” said Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor (VC), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), while launching a ‘Green and clean PAU campus’ drive at Dr MS Randhawa Library lawn here.

The event supported by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) hosted Dr MS Kang, former Vice-Chancellor, officials of the university, head of departments, faculty and students.

Explaining further, Dr Gosal said one would always find people littering relatively dirty areas and not littering clean places. This is inertia, the VC said. Citing Mahatma Gandhi’s words, “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” Dr Gosal called upon students to become champions of greenery and cleanliness.

HS Sandhu, former executive engineer (Horticulture), traced the history of PAU and described the university’s contribution in the establishment of Rose Garden in the city and other landscaping ventures in the state.

Dr Navtej Singh, DES, Chandigarh, stressed upon the need to sync plantations with architectural lines, which was seconded by Dr Satish Narula, former DES, Chandigarh.

Chandrakant Pradhan of the CII, New Delhi, informed about various projects taken up by the industrial body to curb stubble burning in the region. Expressing satisfaction over their initiatives with PAU and the government, he assured maximum support for the university in such future endeavours.