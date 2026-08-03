PAU-made maize dryer to boost farmers’ income

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) successfully demonstrated its indigenously developed maize dryer to officials of the Punjab Mandi Board, Department of Agriculture, and other stakeholders at the university.

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The demonstration was conducted in the presence of Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, along with Dr Manjeet Singh, Dean, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET); Dr Mahesh Kumar, Additional Director (Research); Dr TC Mittal, Head, Department of Processing and Food Engineering (DPFE); faculty members; and representatives from the Punjab Mandi Board, Department of Agriculture, Punjab Development Commission and the industry.

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During the demonstration, the maize dryer successfully operated using heated air for drying maize. Following detailed deliberations, it was decided that the Punjab Mandi Board would provide wet maize procured from mandis across Punjab to facilitate a comprehensive performance evaluation of the dryer. The participants agreed that moisture reduction and the quality of the dried maize would be the key parameters for assessing the efficiency and effectiveness of the machine.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gosal appreciated the efforts of the Department of Processing and Food Engineering in developing technologies aimed at minimising post-harvest losses and strengthening the state’s agricultural infrastructure. He emphasised that efficient maize drying technologies would play a significant role in improving grain quality, reducing storage losses and enhancing the income of maize growers.