PAU makes breakthrough in guava wilt disease control

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 12

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has made a major breakthrough in the efficient management of guava wilt disease (GWD) which is one of the major constraints in guava production not only in India but also across the world.

The leading scientist, Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar, from the department of fruit science, said so far no definite solution was found or available for its management, since its first report in India in 1935. Till date, the prime cause of guava wilt was considered as the pathogenic infection, especially Fusarium spp and the strategies suggested for the management of this menace were also mostly based on the pathogen management. But all these practices for the management of GWD were of diminutive use, he observed.

About the recent investigations, Dr Brar revealed that the biosynthesis of ethylene, a stress hormone, is upregulated manifold in the plant system in response to abiotic stress or root injury, resulting in leaf senescence followed by leaf abscission and poor photosynthetic activity which ultimately weakens the plants. The weakened plants become prone to infection by pathogens, particularly Fusarium spp, though this pathogen is considered as a very weak pathogen. Hence, the guava plants in the established orchards with senescent leaves and sparse foliage along with infected roots succumb to the wilt disorder (GWD) within a few months, he added.

“The application of the ethylene synthesis inhibitor at the starting of the symptoms of the wilt disorder in guava proved to be of extreme help for amelioration of the wilt affected guava plants,” he said.

Dr Brar stated that the results of experiments conducted in various orchards in different districts, exhibited recovery of more than 75 per cent wilt affected plants in comparison to almost complete mortality of problematic plants that were not treated with the ethylene inhibitors. The finding also divulged that the cobalt chloride can be used as a curative measure. Moreover, avoiding abiotic stress conditions using appropriate production techniques, drip irrigation, minimum disturbance of orchard floor, etc. as preventive measures can manage this malady, he said.

