PAU, Met Dept ink MoU to boost state’s weather forecast infra

Marking a major leap in Punjab’s weather intelligence and climate-ready agriculture, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The collaboration was formalised during a high-level meeting chaired by Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU.

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The MoU was signed by Makhan Singh Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, PAU, and Surender Paul, Director, IMD Chandigarh, in the presence of senior university officers, including Rishi Pal Singh, Registrar, and Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director, PAU.

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The pact aims to strengthen Punjab’s weather observation and forecast infrastructure through the installation of a doppler weather radar and a network of advanced meteorological observatories across the state.

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Describing the initiative as a game changer for Punjab’s agricultural sector, SS Gosal hailed the installation of such a radar at the KVK, Nag Kalan, Amritsar, noting that it would significantly strengthen monitoring and forecast of weather systems across north-west India. He emphasized that weather variability remained a decisive factor in crop productivity and farm planning, adding that real-time data from the new observatories would enrich the state’s observational network and accelerate the development of weather-based advisories and AI-driven solutions for agriculture.

Paul said that the doppler weather radar was being installed under the Government of India’s Mission Mausam Scheme. To be located at the KVK, Nag Kalan, Amritsar, the C-Band radar will track weather systems up to 300 km, significantly enhancing the forecast of western disturbances and other weather events affecting Punjab. Besides supporting better policy decisions, the system will strengthen public safety through timely weather alerts.

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Speaking about the project’s second component, Bhullar said that nine ground meteorological observatories would be established at the KVKs in Amritsar, Pathankot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Mansa and Muktsar, besides research stations at Abohar and Kapurthala. The expanded network will bolster weather surveillance across the state and enhance early warning systems for farmers and other stakeholders.

Earlier, PK Kingra, head, Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, called it a significant step towards strengthening Punjab’s weather intelligence network. She underscored the growing need for robust forecast and observation systems amid increase in climate variability and extreme weather events.