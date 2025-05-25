PAU names Deepika Vig as research coordinator

Ludhiana, May 24

Dr Deepika Vig, currently serving as professor, Department of Human Development and Family Studies, College of Community Science, PAU, Ludhiana, has been appointed coordinator of research for the College of Community Science. She previously held the position of head of the Department of Human Development and Family Studies (HDFS), PAU, from 2019 to 2023, and also held additional charge of the Department of Resource Management & Consumer Science (RMCS) from 2020 to 2023.

Dr Vig has led six competitive research projects and supervised 12 M.Sc. and five Ph.D. students. She played a pivotal role in the launch of two one-year certificate courses, one each in the Departments of HDFS and RMCS, introduced in Semester I, 2024-25.

As a member of the State Early Childhood Care & Education Council under the Directorate of Social Security, Women & Child Development, Government of Punjab, she contributed to the finalisation of the State Early Childhood Care & Education Policy. — TNS