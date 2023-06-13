PAU non-teaching staff end strike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

The non-teaching contractual staff of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today ended their fast unto death after their demands were met.

The staff began the fast in support of their long pending demands on Thursday. The protesters claimed though thousands of posts are lying vacant, contractual employees have not been regularised. Many posts are lying vacant since 2009, they said.

They rued that they were getting only Rs 8,000-10,000 as salary, which is insignificant in a time when inflation is at peak.

PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal and MLA (West) Gurpreet Gogi visited the protest site and offered juice to the protesters to end their fast.

The non-teaching staff’s demand to fill up vacant posts was met. They were assured that appointment process for 300 vacancies would begin this week.

Inderpal Singh, general secretary of the union, said they called off their protest and ended their fast after the VC and MLA assured them that their demands would be fulfilled.

“They have promised that advertisements to fill up 300 posts will be published this week so that they can apply,” he said.