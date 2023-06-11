PAU non-teaching staff hold strike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

The non-teaching contractual staff of Punjab Agricultural University has gone on fast unto death in support of their long-pending demands.

Though thousands of posts are lying vacant, contractual employees have not been regularised, the protesters claimed. Many posts are lying vacant since 2009, they added.

Inderpal Singh, general secretary of the union, said they were getting meagre salaries of Rs 8,000-10,000 per month salary at a time when inflation is at its peak.