PAU non-teaching staff hold strike

Ludhiana, June 10
The non-teaching contractual staff of Punjab Agricultural University has gone on fast unto death in support of their long-pending demands.
Though thousands of posts are lying vacant, contractual employees have not been regularised, the protesters claimed. Many posts are lying vacant since 2009, they added.
Inderpal Singh, general secretary of the union, said they were getting meagre salaries of Rs 8,000-10,000 per month salary at a time when inflation is at its peak.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi
Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance
Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers
punjab assembly’s special session on June 19-20
Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs
Daughter also made poll body chief | No role announced for n...