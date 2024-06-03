PAU NOTES: Agri-engineers big win at national-level tech forum

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 2

The COAETian Innovators, a team of 25 students from the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), won the top position in the national-level competition — ‘TIFAN 2024’.

The TIFAN — Technology Innovation Forum for Agricultural Nurturing — is a national-level student activity in competitive forum. The theme for this year’s activities was development of ‘Automated Multi-Vegetable Transplanter’. The competition is organised by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) - India and John Deere Limited, Pune.

The COAETian Innovators designed and developed automated multi-vegetable transplanter under the mentorship of Dr Satish Kumar Gupta, Dr Rohinish Khurana, Dr Anoop Dixit and Dr Apoorv Prakash and participated in the final round of competition, held at Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri, Maharashtra.

The team COAETian Innovators, comprising Sparsh, Karan, Ishrat, Vasudev, Sunil Kumar, Sumit Raj, Riyanshi and Yaksha, burnt the midnight oil and made their vision a reality. A total of 74 teams had registered for the competition, of which 31 teams cleared the qualifying rounds to be eligible for the final round of evaluations. They passed through a testing 10-month-long process.

A team of judges from John Deere, SAE India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Cummins, Altair and ARAI thoroughly evaluated the developed machine under static and dynamic field conditions. The judges highly appreciated the design and performance of the automated multi-vegetable transplanter.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, congratulated the winning team and appreciated the team work of the participants. He emphasised on developing a sense of discipline, dedication and determination, and building their professional portfolio for having successful global career opportunities.

