PAU Notes: Former VC Dhillon conferred with honorary doctorate

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

An internationally acclaimed agricultural scientist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon, former vice-chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been conferred with the honorary degree of Doctorate of Science by the Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra during the sixth convocation ceremony of Sri Karan Narendra Agricultural University, Jobner.

Asa maize breeder, Dr Dhillon made remarkable contributions by developing 16 varieties and hybrids including ‘Paras,’ the first single cross hybrid in India (1995); new methods of plant breeding and techniques of quantitative genetic analysis included in the textbooks, and in the emergence of spring maize as an important crop in Northwestern India.

