PAU Notes: Students sensitise village youth to social evils

Ludhian, November 23
The RAWE group of agriculture students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised an awareness camp on social evils at Government Smart School in Dhalian village of Ludhiana under the mentorship of Dr Dharminder Singh, Senior Extension Scientist. This programme focused on sensitizing the young minds and society members regarding the social evils prevailing in the society. On the occasion, PAU students highlighted the parasitic evils like drug addiction, female infanticide, caste system, dowry harassment, bribe, corruption, etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt
Questions Punjab-cadre officer’s selection day after he opte...
Packet suspected to be dropped by drone from Pakistan found in J-K’s Samba
The possibility of it containing an improvised explosive dev...
This Maharashtra man celebrated his birthday in a crematorium
Gautam Ratan More, who turned 54 on November 19, hosts a bir...