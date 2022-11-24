PAU Notes: Students sensitise village youth to social evils

Tribune News Service

Ludhian, November 23

The RAWE group of agriculture students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised an awareness camp on social evils at Government Smart School in Dhalian village of Ludhiana under the mentorship of Dr Dharminder Singh, Senior Extension Scientist. This programme focused on sensitizing the young minds and society members regarding the social evils prevailing in the society. On the occasion, PAU students highlighted the parasitic evils like drug addiction, female infanticide, caste system, dowry harassment, bribe, corruption, etc.