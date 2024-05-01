PAU NOTES: Varsity aims to empower youth with beekeeping

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

In a bid to empower rural youth and foster entrepreneurship, a lecture was held at the School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). It was organised by PAU’s Farm Advisory Service Centre, Ferozepur, a leading agricultural research and extension centre committed to empowering farmers and rural communities through innovative technologies and sustainable practices.

The event aimed to highlight the significant role beekeeping could play in creating sustainable livelihoods and fostering economic growth in rural areas.

A delegation of 20 trainees, consisting of young rural blood led by Dr Gurpreet Singh Makkar, Senior Extension Scientist and Training Coordinator of FASC Ferozepur, attended the lecture.

Dr Ramandeep Singh, Director, SBS, engaged the audience with his informative lecture on the critical role of rural youth in driving entrepreneurial projects that create job opportunities.

Dr Singh methodically addressed the often-overlooked link between beekeeping and marketing, emphasising the importance of focusing on the four core marketing elements — product, place, price and promotion.

He highlighted the importance of diversifying marketing techniques and developing new ways to effectively market honey and honey-based products. He also underscored the significant role of packaging, branding and labelling in increasing honey-based product visibility and marketability.

Drawing parallels between agriculture and agribusiness, Dr Singh elucidated the significance of using an agribusiness-oriented strategy to transform traditional agricultural techniques into profitable venture. He astutely addressed the numerous hurdles that entrepreneurs may face on their path and provided practical techniques for overcoming these obstacles.

