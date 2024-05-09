PAU Notes: Varsity imparts training in millet-based recipes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

The Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science (RMCS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a training on ‘millet-based recipes’ at Boparai Kalan village. Around 25 women participated in this training, held as a part of the Nutri-Smart Village Programme under the aegis of All-India Coordinated Research Project ‘Women in Agriculture’.

Dr Shivani Rana, scientist, Department of RMCS, stressed upon the pivotal role of millets in the well-being and health of individuals. She also explained the ways of including millets in routine along with appropriate cooking practices.

Dr Aditi, a young professional, provided hands-on experience in the making dishes such as foxtail millet kheer and sprouts salad.

