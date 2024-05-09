PAU Notes: Varsity imparts training in millet-based recipes

Ludhiana, May 8
The Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science (RMCS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a training on ‘millet-based recipes’ at Boparai Kalan village. Around 25 women participated in this training, held as a part of the Nutri-Smart Village Programme under the aegis of All-India Coordinated Research Project ‘Women in Agriculture’.
Dr Shivani Rana, scientist, Department of RMCS, stressed upon the pivotal role of millets in the well-being and health of individuals. She also explained the ways of including millets in routine along with appropriate cooking practices.
Dr Aditi, a young professional, provided hands-on experience in the making dishes such as foxtail millet kheer and sprouts salad.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff
Over 200 cabin crew started reporting sick from Tuesday nigh...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...
3rd terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam identified
Earlier, top TRF commander Basit Dar among two terrorists we...