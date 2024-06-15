PAU organises course on eco-friendly cleaning agents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

Adopting an unwavering approach towards sustainability of rural economy as well as the environment, the Skill Development Centre, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), conducted a two-day training course on the ‘Preparation of Eco-friendly Cleaning Agents’ for the farmers and farm women. Organised under the aegis of PAU’s Directorate of Extension Education, the course saw active participation of 50 members of the rural community.

Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), reiterated PAU’s emphasis on financial stability as well as environment protection through skill expansion of the farming community. “The programme aimed at polishing the skills of the rural population in the preparation of cleaning agents, doubling the benefits by cutting the purchase cost of the product from the market as well as leading to income enhancement through the sale of homemade cleaning agents,” she observed.

Dr Urmila Gupta, head, Department of Microbiology, imparted training in the making of organic cleaners from bio-enzymes.

Experts comprising Dr Sonia Kaushal, Dr Kulvir Kaur and Amanpreet Kaur explained the harmful effects of synthetic cleaning agents on the health of the citizens, demonstrated the making of furniture polish and phenyl, and gave hands-on-training in soap making using honey, respectively.

