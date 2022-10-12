PAU organises food industry & craft mela

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 11

The fervent confluence of farmers, rural women, self-help groups, food industry, potential entrepreneurs, start-ups and visitors from Ludhiana and other parts of the state marked the food industry and craft mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus here today.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, while Davinder Kumar, assistant general manager, NABARD, was the guest of honour. The food court, game zone and various competitions also evoked an unprecedented response. Delectable homemade and branded food items, ornate handicrafts, fine bed linen, designer clothing, intricate jewellery, cosmetics, tasteful home décor, etc., remained the cynosure of all eyes.

About 150 stalls were put up by various departments of PAU, entrepreneurs, self-help groups, farmer producer organisations, food industry, etc. The department of food and nutrition held diet counselling sessions and dished out delish confectionery items for food connoisseurs. A sizable number of customers flocked to buy pickles, tomato products, multigrain flour, fruit juices, beverages, etc. prepared by its students.

Sister duo Gargi and Archi Maggo, who run a home bakery ‘Batter Together’ are young entrepreneurs who started baking during lockdown. Both were excited to be a part of food industry and craft mela.

“Lockdown was a very difficult period especially for students like us who use to be super busy with their college, studies and extra cirrocumulus. Lockdown brought the life to a standstill and it was then when I started baking and I didn’t realise when it turned into a business. Now, I am happy hustling once again with my studies and taking orders. We received an overwhelming response from the people today and provided an apt platform for direct interaction among the producer, processor and buyer/consumer,” said Gargi.

Stalls selling diyas, torans and other Diwali-related goods were an instant hit among the visitors. Honey, chocolates, breads, muffins, cakes, pickles, chutneys, fruit juices and beverages were very popular with the visitors. Traditional food items like golgappas, jalebis and other sweets also drew a large crowd.

Other departments associated with food processing, nutrition, apparels, beekeeping and mushroom production, etc., were also actively engaged in the mela. Not only the products were exhibited, but different PAU varieties and techniques used in the manufacturing process were also displayed. The varsity accomplishments were covered under one umbrella.

Perceiving the mela as an intermediary between the producer and the consumer, Dr Gosal said it would energise the food processing sector.