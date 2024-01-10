Punjab Agricultural University organises session on job application skills

Ludhiana, January 9
Under the aegis of the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, the University Counselling and Placement Guidance Cell of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a session on ‘Resume Writing and Interview Skills’ for final year students of B Tech (Food Technology) of the Department of Food Science of Technology, College of Agriculture, PAU.
Dr Nirmal Singh Jaura, Director, Students’ Welfare, urged the students to connect with the placement cell for skill building.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Muizzu turns to China for tourists, faces ire at home
India our 911 call, says former Maldivian defence minister
Historic first: Non-Muslim Indian team visits Medina
Smriti, another delegate tour holy city without hijab
Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
Nanoplastics in bottles pose a health risk, says US study