Punjab Agricultural University organises session on job application skills

Ludhiana, January 9

Under the aegis of the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, the University Counselling and Placement Guidance Cell of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a session on ‘Resume Writing and Interview Skills’ for final year students of B Tech (Food Technology) of the Department of Food Science of Technology, College of Agriculture, PAU.

Dr Nirmal Singh Jaura, Director, Students’ Welfare, urged the students to connect with the placement cell for skill building.

