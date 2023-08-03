PAU organises training in hi-tech veggie farming

Ludhiana, august 2
A total of 29 farmers participated in the training course on ‘Vegetable Cultivation using Hydroponics, Soilless Media, Rooftop and Net-house Technologies’ organised by the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).
Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), said that organic vegetables were highly beneficial for the human health. In case of space constraints, vegetables could be cultivated on the rooftop of the house, especially in the urban areas, she added.
Course Coordinator Prerna Kapila highlighted the benefits of pesticide-free vegetable production.
They provided tips for hi-tech vegetable farming, saving water, cutting costs by reducing excessive use of agro-chemicals and obtaining high yield and profit.
