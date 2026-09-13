PAU organises workshop on enhancing workplace effectiveness for non-teaching staff

The Department of Extension Education and Communication Management (EECM), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised an informative and engaging workshop on “Enhancing workplace effectiveness” for the non-teaching staff of the university.

The workshop commenced with a warm welcome of participants by Dr Mandeep Sharma, Assistant Professor. He highlighted that the workshop aimed to strengthen the professional skills of non-teaching employees and equip them with effective strategies for improving productivity, communication, teamwork, time management and overall workplace efficiency.

Advertisement

The session emphasised on the importance of a positive work environment, effective interpersonal communication and a proactive approach towards professional responsibilities, work life balance, mental wellbeing through yoga and meditation.

Advertisement

During the workshop, participants actively engaged in interactive discussions, practical activities and knowledge-sharing sessions. The resource person highlighted various aspects of workplace effectiveness and encouraged staff to adopt efficient work practices, develop collaborative skills and maintain professionalism in their day-to-day activities.

Dr Ritu Mittal Gupta, Head, Department of Extension Education and Communication Management, committed to organising such capacity-building initiatives regularly to promote continuous professional development and foster a productive and positive workplace culture among staff members.

Advertisement

Dr Kiran Bains, Dean, College of Community Science, appreciated efforts of the organisers and participants. She further expressed that this workshop provided a valuable platform for the non-teaching staff to reflect on their existing work practices and identify ways to enhance their efficiency and contribution to the university.