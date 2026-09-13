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Home / Ludhiana / PAU organises workshop on enhancing workplace effectiveness for non-teaching staff

PAU organises workshop on enhancing workplace effectiveness for non-teaching staff

Workshop aimed to strengthen the professional skills of non-teaching employees and equip them with effective strategies for improving productivity, communication, teamwork, time management and overall workplace efficiency

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:11 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Participants at a workshop organised at Punjab Agricultural University on Saturday.
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The Department of Extension Education and Communication Management (EECM), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised an informative and engaging workshop on “Enhancing workplace effectiveness” for the non-teaching staff of the university.

The workshop commenced with a warm welcome of participants by Dr Mandeep Sharma, Assistant Professor. He highlighted that the workshop aimed to strengthen the professional skills of non-teaching employees and equip them with effective strategies for improving productivity, communication, teamwork, time management and overall workplace efficiency.

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The session emphasised on the importance of a positive work environment, effective interpersonal communication and a proactive approach towards professional responsibilities, work life balance, mental wellbeing through yoga and meditation.

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During the workshop, participants actively engaged in interactive discussions, practical activities and knowledge-sharing sessions. The resource person highlighted various aspects of workplace effectiveness and encouraged staff to adopt efficient work practices, develop collaborative skills and maintain professionalism in their day-to-day activities.

Dr Ritu Mittal Gupta, Head, Department of Extension Education and Communication Management, committed to organising such capacity-building initiatives regularly to promote continuous professional development and foster a productive and positive workplace culture among staff members.

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Dr Kiran Bains, Dean, College of Community Science, appreciated efforts of the organisers and participants. She further expressed that this workshop provided a valuable platform for the non-teaching staff to reflect on their existing work practices and identify ways to enhance their efficiency and contribution to the university.

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