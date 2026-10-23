PAU pays tribute to Prof Mohan Singh

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) marked the 121st birth anniversary of legendary Punjabi poet and former PAU Prof Mohan Singh with a literary programme at the Students’ Home. Organised by the Dr Surjit Patar Chair under the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, the event celebrated his contribution to the Punjabi literature and PAU’s cultural heritage.

PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal attended the programme, Prof Gurbhajan Gill delivered the keynote address and poet Harmeet Vidyarthi presided over the poetry session.

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Dr Dhaliwal said the PAU was proud of its association with literary figures who had enriched state’s intellectual and cultural heritage. He noted that Prof Mohan Singh’s long association with the university helped foster artistic expression and strengthened PAU’s connection with Punjabi language and literature.

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Prof Gurbhajan Gill recalled the poet’s literary genius and described poetry as an inseparable part of his life. He also highlighted Prof Mohan Singh’s role in creating a vibrant literary environment at the PAU.

Dr Nirmal Jaura, Chairman of the Dr Surjit Patar Chair, welcomed the gathering and outlined the Chair’s literary initiatives.