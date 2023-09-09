PAU pensioners hold protest

Ludhiana, September 8
The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Pensioners and Retirees Welfare Association today held a protest outside the Thapar Hall.
The protesters said the state government was completely insensitive to their demands and difficulties. They said the government had released the grant for the salary of current employees, but not for pensions.
Association president DP Maur said the pension of former employees of the PAU was always delayed while that of the Punjab Government pensioners was released on the last date of every month.
“The leave travel allowance of the PAU is also delayed by six months. Most of us are completely dependent on pension and are also facing difficulties in purchasing medicines and paying bank instalments due to the delay,” said vice-president Joginder Ram.
Maur said that the stir would be intensified if their pension was not given by Monday.
