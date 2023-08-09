PAU professor accused of sexual harassment suspended

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 8

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today suspended a professor of the Entomology Department, who was accused of sexual harassment by an undergraduate and a former student.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the high-powered committee that is looking into the sexual harassment complaints. Earlier, the accused professor was transferred to the Regional Research Station at Kapurthala.

The detailed report and outcome of the inquiry have now been submitted to the sexual harassment committee.

Meanwhile, in the second case, the PhD student, who had alleged sexual misconduct by another professor from the same department, has accused the wife of the professor of mental harassment and bullying.

The student said the professor’s wife came to her hostel and threatened her with dire consequences if she went forward with the complaint. She has also deleted the CCTV footage of that day, she alleged.

Though the inquiry committee has not found much evidence in this case, the professor has been transferred from entomology to the Plant Breeding Department and his wife has been shifted from teaching to research work.

