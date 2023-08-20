PAU professor bags Thai award

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 19

Dr Sandeep Singh, principal entomologist (fruits), working in the Department of Fruit Science, PAU, was conferred with the Silver Award for the best oral paper presentation during the conference of Agricultural Innovation and Natural Resources organised by the prince of Songkhla University, Hat Yai Campus, Thailand, recently.

He was awarded for the paper entitled “Egg-parasitoid trichogramma embryophagum hartig can successfully manage litchi fruit borer, conopomorpha sinensis bradley in litchi in Punjab. The other contributors of this research work include Masrat Siraj and Dr PS Shera, Dr Sumanjit Kaur, Dr RK Sandhu, Dr HS Randhawa, Dr RK Sharma and Dr Manu Tyagi.