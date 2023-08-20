PAU professor bags Thai award

Ludhiana, August 19
Dr Sandeep Singh, principal entomologist (fruits), working in the Department of Fruit Science, PAU, was conferred with the Silver Award for the best oral paper presentation during the conference of Agricultural Innovation and Natural Resources organised by the prince of Songkhla University, Hat Yai Campus, Thailand, recently.
He was awarded for the paper entitled “Egg-parasitoid trichogramma embryophagum hartig can successfully manage litchi fruit borer, conopomorpha sinensis bradley in litchi in Punjab. The other contributors of this research work include Masrat Siraj and Dr PS Shera, Dr Sumanjit Kaur, Dr RK Sandhu, Dr HS Randhawa, Dr RK Sharma and Dr Manu Tyagi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream
Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...
Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...
Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab
Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...
MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified
75% attendance made mandatory for doctors