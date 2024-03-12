PAU professor gets Young Scientist Award

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

Dr Mandeep Sharma, an assistant professor with the Department of Extension Education and Communication Management at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been conferred with the ‘Young Women Scientist Award’ at the 11th National Seminar on ‘Transformative Agriculture and Sustainable Development: Rethinking Agriculture for a Changing World,’ organised by the Society for Community Mobilisation for Sustainable Development, New Delhi, at the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology (MPUAT), Udaipur.

Ekta, a PhD student from the department, was also awarded for the poster entitled ‘Grassroot leadership development for gender mainstreaming.’ The paper has been jointly authored by

Ekta, Preeti Sharma and Mandeep Sharma.

