PAU project bags national award

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 3

The ICAR-All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Micro and Secondary Nutrients and Pollutant Elements (MSPE) in Soils and Plants, Department of Soil Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been adjudged the National Best Centre for Excellent Research on Micronutrients and Heavy Metals (NBCER-MSPE).