PAU pupils vow to save environment

Ludhiana, June 6

The NSS cell of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), under the aegis of the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, celebrated World Environment Day with the theme ‘Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience.’

Estate Officer Dr Rishi Indra Singh Gill said, “Let’s pledge to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to a greener, healthier planet.” Director of Student’s Welfare Dr Nirmal Singh Jaura urged the students, “Every small action, from reducing waste to conserving energy, contributes to a healthier earth. Together, we can make a lasting impact.”

NSS Coordinator Dr Harmeet Singh Saralch appealed, “Let’s join forces to restore our land, combat desertification, and build resilience against drought. Your actions today can secure a sustainable future for all.”

Different units from various colleges prepared posters and wrote slogans, followed by a prize distribution ceremony. Among those present were Dr Vishal Bector, Dr Rupinder Kaur Toor, Dr Jaswinder Kaur Brar, Dr Harleen Kaur, Dr Divya Utreja, Dr Harpreet Singh, and Mr Satbir Singh.

Meanwhile, the Department of Extension Education hosted a poster-making competition in which about 40 students participated. Dr Kuldeep Singh, Head, Department of Extension Education, highlighted the significance of environmental protection and creative awareness amongst students. He discussed pressing environmental concerns such as global warming, overpopulation, marine life conservation, and sustainable resource consumption. He stressed the importance of collective efforts to safeguard the environment and rehabilitate damaged ecosystems.

Later, Dr Lakhwinder Kaur, Extension Scientist and Coordinator of the programme, encouraged the students to actively protect the environment and adopt sustainable lifestyles. The event aimed to raise awareness and promote actions aligned with the World Environment Day theme, she told, while proposing a vote of thanks.

The winners of the poster making competition were awarded prizes. The students also shared their thoughts on the occasion.

Additionally, under the aegis of Viksit Bharat, the Department of Botany held slogan writing competition on “Save Environment”. Models were prepared by the students by incorporating creative ways to reuse waste material.

In slogan writing, Damandeep Kaur, Arshita and Manroop Kaur secured the top three positions. Models of Manpreet Kaur and Renuka Sahu won the first prize, followed by Gurpreet and Ravijyot Kaur as well as Harsimran and Purba Mukerjee, who won the second and the third

prize, respectively.

