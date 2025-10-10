PAU retirees protest over pending dues

Hundreds of retired employees of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) gathered outside Thapar Hall on Thursday to stage a protest, demanding the immediate release of pending pensions, salaries and arrears.

The demonstration was organised by the PAU Pensioners and Retirees Welfare Association, following an emergency executive committee meeting held earlier this week.

Leading the protest, association president DP Maur expressed deep frustration over the Punjab Government’s continued refusal to release funds for pensions and salaries for the past two months, with no indication of relief in October either. “We are not just fighting for our dues—we are fighting for dignity,” Maur said. “Revised scale arrears from January 1, 2016, and leave encashment dues, which retirees of other government institutions have been receiving since April 1, 2025, are being unjustly denied to us,” he added.

Protesters also raised concerns over long-pending medical reimbursements and the non-payment of leave travel allowance (LTA) due in July 2025. “Our medical bills have been stuck for months, some even for years. The LTA hasn’t been paid and we’re left with no option but to take to the streets,” said Joginder Ram.

The protest saw participation from several senior members of the association, including Jaipal, Satnam Singh, Gulshan Rai, Nitya Nand, Pritam Singh, Ram Nath, and Iqbal Singh, along with supporters like Rajpal Verma, Sukhpal Singh, Pal Ram, Bharpur Singh, Shiv Kumar, Amrik Singh, Radhe Sham, Des Raj, Anup Kumar and Dharam Singh.

“We served the university with dedication for decades. Now, in our retirement, we are being denied what is rightfully ours,” said Satnam. The association members said if their demands were not met soon, they would escalate their agitation and seek legal recourse.