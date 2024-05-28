PAU rice varieties’ demand surges

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 27

Bolstering the farmer-scientist connection as well as maintaining the long-lasting trust and confidence of farmers for the past 62 years, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has once again seen a massive upswing in the sale of seed of its rice varieties during the current Kharif season.

Dr GS Mangat, Additional Director of Research (Agriculture), said the seed of PAU-developed rice varieties has witnessed a huge surge in sales, emerging as the first preference of the environment and water-conscious farmers in the state. He added, “Seeing the popularity of PR 126, the university had produced more than 10,000 quintals seed of this variety this year. For the convenience of farmers, PAU had set up 35 seed sale counters across the state. Notably, more than 9,000 quintals of PR 126 seed have been sold out.”

Elaborating, Dr Mangat disclosed there is an enormous demand for the late-sown varieties comprising PR 126, PB 1509, PB 1847 and PB 7. These varieties perform better when sown in the first fortnight of June and their 25-30 days old nursery is transplanted in July, he added.

