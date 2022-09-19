‘PAU Satth’ to ensure students’ development

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 18

‘PAU Satth’, a wing of Punjab Agricultural University Students’ Association (PAUSA), was inaugurated yesterday on the university campus here.

The event was presided over by the PAU Vice-Chancellor, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, while director, Students’ Welfare, Dr Gurmeet Singh Buttar, and Dean, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Dr Manav Indra Singh Gill, were also present, along with other faculty members and students, on the occasion.

Congratulating members of PAUSA for the initiative, Dr Gosal expressed his thoughts on the concept of collective synergy for imparting social direction to students and ensuring their personal well-being through the newly launched wing.

He said this initiative would lead to personal development of students, ensure preventive measures for their safety and timely assistance through organised services. He assured full support to fresh endeavour for the student community.

Dr Babanpreet Singh, executive member, PAUSA, spoke about the objective of ‘PAU Satth’, which is to bridge the gap between teachers and students. Dr Singh explained that the idea was to keep the group non-political. Each year, representatives of the group would be selected on rotational basis from various departments of the university, he said.