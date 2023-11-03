PAU scientists bag DST project worth Rs 12.8 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

Three scientists of PAU have won a Department of Science and Technology (DST) project. Dr Amrit Kaur Mahal from the department of mathematics, statistics and physics, Dr Pritpal Singh from the department of plant breeding and genetics and Dr Sunny Kumar from the department of economics and sociology will be working on the Rs 12.8-lakh project on the statistical evaluation of regional inequalities in the socio-economic development in India.