PAU scientists felicitated

Ludhiana, October 17
Dr BVC Mahajan and Dr Rakesh Sharda of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), were conferred with “Samman Patra” by Chetan Singh Jauramajra, Minister of Horticulture, Punjab at Civil Secretariat, Punjab for outstanding contributions to the field of horticulture.
Dr Mahajan has contributed to the development of on-farm cold room scheme. Dr Sharda developed one kanal poly house scheme for the farmers of Punjab under PPP model, which are now successfully being run, by small farmers of the state.
#Chetan Singh Jauramajra #Punjab Agricultural University PAU
