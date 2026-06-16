icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / PAU scientists, students bag laurels at conference in Nepal

PAU scientists, students bag laurels at conference in Nepal

article_Author
Manav Mander
Updated At : 03:46 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PAU assistant professor Mandeep Sharma accepts the best extension professional award during the conference at Kathmandu in Nepal.
Advertisement

Scientists and students from the Department of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), participated in an international conference on women and youth for transforming agri-business ecosystems at Kathmandu, Nepal, from June 9 to 11.

Advertisement

The conference brought together researchers, academics, policymakers, extension professionals, development practitioners, farmers and students from several countries to deliberate on role of women and youth in transforming agri-business ecosystems and fostering sustainable development.

Advertisement

Representatives of the department made 14 oral and poster presentations, showcasing innovative research on agricultural extension, rural development, women empowerment, youth engagement, entrepreneurship, digital agriculture and sustainable agri-businesses. The presentations received appreciation from delegates and experts.

Advertisement

In total, seven presentations were adjudged as best paper presentations during the conference, reflecting high quality and relevance of the research work.

Adding to the laurels for the institution, a student received the best MSc research scholar award in recognition of outstanding academic and research work. Another participant was honoured with the presidential award for performance during the conference.

Advertisement

The conference also recognised the contributions of faculty members through prestigious awards.

Karamjit Sharma, deputy director, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Muktsar, and Mandeep Sharma, assistant professor, Department of Extension Education and Communication Management, bagged the best extension professional awards for their contributions to agricultural extension and rural development.

Vipan Kumar Rampal, head, Department of Extension Education, received the fellow mobilisation award in recognition of his leadership and contributions to professional development.

Devinder Tiwari, senior extension scientist, was honoured with the young scientist award for his research contributions and innovations in agricultural extension.

Lopamudra Mohapatra, assistant professor, Extension Education, bagged the young woman scientist award in recognition of her research accomplishments, and contributions to extension education and rural transformation.

Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal and Director of Extension Education MS Bhullar lauded the achievements that brought recognition to the institution at the international level. “It speaks of the commitment of the Department of Extension Education towards research excellence, innovation, and women and youth empowerment for sustainable agri-business development,” said Bhullar.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts