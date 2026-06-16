PAU scientists, students bag laurels at conference in Nepal

Scientists and students from the Department of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), participated in an international conference on women and youth for transforming agri-business ecosystems at Kathmandu, Nepal, from June 9 to 11.

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The conference brought together researchers, academics, policymakers, extension professionals, development practitioners, farmers and students from several countries to deliberate on role of women and youth in transforming agri-business ecosystems and fostering sustainable development.

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Representatives of the department made 14 oral and poster presentations, showcasing innovative research on agricultural extension, rural development, women empowerment, youth engagement, entrepreneurship, digital agriculture and sustainable agri-businesses. The presentations received appreciation from delegates and experts.

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In total, seven presentations were adjudged as best paper presentations during the conference, reflecting high quality and relevance of the research work.

Adding to the laurels for the institution, a student received the best MSc research scholar award in recognition of outstanding academic and research work. Another participant was honoured with the presidential award for performance during the conference.

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The conference also recognised the contributions of faculty members through prestigious awards.

Karamjit Sharma, deputy director, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Muktsar, and Mandeep Sharma, assistant professor, Department of Extension Education and Communication Management, bagged the best extension professional awards for their contributions to agricultural extension and rural development.

Vipan Kumar Rampal, head, Department of Extension Education, received the fellow mobilisation award in recognition of his leadership and contributions to professional development.

Devinder Tiwari, senior extension scientist, was honoured with the young scientist award for his research contributions and innovations in agricultural extension.

Lopamudra Mohapatra, assistant professor, Extension Education, bagged the young woman scientist award in recognition of her research accomplishments, and contributions to extension education and rural transformation.

Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal and Director of Extension Education MS Bhullar lauded the achievements that brought recognition to the institution at the international level. “It speaks of the commitment of the Department of Extension Education towards research excellence, innovation, and women and youth empowerment for sustainable agri-business development,” said Bhullar.