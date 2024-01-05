PAU scientists win project worth Rs 23 L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

Three scientists — Monika Mahajan, Principal Investigator (PI), Gurpreet Kaur Dhillon, Co-PI from PAU-Regional Research Station, Bathinda, and Preetinder Kaur, Co-PI from the Department of Processing and Food Engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) — have brought laurels to their institutions by being awarded the DST project titled “Optimisation of innovative processing technology for polyphenols retention and bioavailability in millet food products”. The project is worth Rs 23.57 lakh.

The grant has been sanctioned under the Innovation, Technology Development and Deployment, DST-SHRI, for a scheme to develop processing technology for maximum polyphenol retention in minor millets.

