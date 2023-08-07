PAU sexual harassment row: Students demand stricter action against accused

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 6

The Punjab Agricultural University Students Association (PAUSA) has expressed displeasure over the action taken by the high-powered committee formed for investigating the sexual harassment cases on the campus.

"The action taken by the committee is just a formality. The committee has accepted that the sexual harassment allegations levelled by the students are true, yet the accused teachers have only been transferred," said PAUSA members Babanpreet Singh, Angrej Singh and Harleen Kaur.

They said that if the allegations were true then why the said faculty members had not been suspended. The authorities should stop adopting a soft approach towards the faculty and act strictly as per the situation, urged the association members.

The students also demanded that a student should be part of the high-powered committee. They said that there was no representation of students in the panel while according to the UGC norms, three students should be part of such committees.

The students have given an ultimatum to the PAU authorities that if appropriate action was not taken against the accused teachers within 15 days, they would intensify their struggle.

