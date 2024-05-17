PAU start-up secures patent for biomass treatment

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 16

A start-up trained by the PAU under Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI), Fuma Labs Pvt Ltd, operating under the brand name ‘Craste’, has achieved a significant milestone as they were granted a patent for their “Process for Treatment of Biomass for Pulping and Biorefinery Application.”

Craste’s process addresses the challenge of efficiently converting agricultural biomass into valuable products for pulping and biorefinery applications. This patented method enhances the efficiency of biomass utilisation.

Business Manager at PABI Karanvir Gill discussed the broader impact of intellectual property rights (IPR) for startups. He said, “Securing a patent is a crucial milestone for any startup, particularly in the field of sustainable technologies. It provides a competitive edge and also encourages further innovation by safeguarding the intellectual assets of the company.”

