PAU start-ups unveil innovation at ‘Start-up Mahakumbh’ in Delhi

Ludhiana, March 21
Four start-ups trained by Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI) of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) unveiled their innovation and sustainability during Startup Mahakumbh 2024, held at Pragati Maidan from March 18-20.
Showcasing a vibrant array of innovative start-ups and sustainable business practices, the event concluded with a resounding success. It featured a diverse group of entrepreneurs and start-ups, each bringing forward unique products and solutions aimed at creating a sustainable future.
Among the highlights was the booth ‘Repeat Gud’, which challenged consumers to rethink their food choices with their ‘no added sugar’ jaggery products, emphasising health without compromising taste.
Another standout was ‘Greenleaf and Fair’ which echoed commitment to responsible growth and packaging. Their message was ‘We grow with love, harvest with care and package with responsibility’.
Sahifab Pvt Ltd and Ruhvenile Biomedical OPC Pvt Ltd introduced their products at Startup Mahakumbh 2024 and got feedback. The event’s success has set a high bar for innovation and sustainability.
Dr TS Riar, Additional Director Communication and Principal Investigator (PI), PABI, lauded the PAU trained start-ups for participating in this event.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...