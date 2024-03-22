PAU start-ups unveil innovation at ‘Start-up Mahakumbh’ in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 21

Four start-ups trained by Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI) of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) unveiled their innovation and sustainability during Startup Mahakumbh 2024, held at Pragati Maidan from March 18-20.

Showcasing a vibrant array of innovative start-ups and sustainable business practices, the event concluded with a resounding success. It featured a diverse group of entrepreneurs and start-ups, each bringing forward unique products and solutions aimed at creating a sustainable future.

Among the highlights was the booth ‘Repeat Gud’, which challenged consumers to rethink their food choices with their ‘no added sugar’ jaggery products, emphasising health without compromising taste.

Another standout was ‘Greenleaf and Fair’ which echoed commitment to responsible growth and packaging. Their message was ‘We grow with love, harvest with care and package with responsibility’.

Sahifab Pvt Ltd and Ruhvenile Biomedical OPC Pvt Ltd introduced their products at Startup Mahakumbh 2024 and got feedback. The event’s success has set a high bar for innovation and sustainability.

Dr TS Riar, Additional Director Communication and Principal Investigator (PI), PABI, lauded the PAU trained start-ups for participating in this event.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU