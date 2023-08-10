PAU strives to reshape culinary landscape

Ludhiana, August 9
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, stands at the forefront of groundbreaking solar cooking technologies that promise to reshape culinary and energy practices, a PAU official said today.
Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal shed light on one such innovation — an optimally inclined rectangular box solar cooker designed with two cooking pots.
“This ingenious design outperforms horizontally positioned cookers, especially during the winter season. The introduction of a parallelepiped-shaped cooking vessel further enhances this system’s efficiency,” he stated.
Highlighting the salient features of the vessel, Gosal explained that an elongated, south-facing inclined wall and a top lid cavity facilitate rapid heat transfer to the food.
“Surprisingly, tilting the cooker at a 45° angle during the winter season in Punjab captures 25-30% more solar radiation intensity at noon compared to the horizontal placement. This innovation results in a remarkable 15-18°C increase in the cooker’s stagnation temperature. With heightened solar radiation capture and an efficient cooking vessel, cooking times for foods like rice are reduced by 20-22%, a significant advantage during the low solar radiation months,” he elaborated.
Director of Research Ajmer Singh Dhatt dwelt on the multi-functional design of an inclined solar cooker, which is coupled with a dryer.
