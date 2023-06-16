PAU student bags 2nd prize in research on crop diversification

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 15

Sharanjit Kaur Brar, a PhD scholar at the Department of Soil Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has bagged the second prize in poster presentation for her bonafide research work on “Availability of micronutrients due to crop diversification in Punjab.”

She was presented the award by Chander Kumar, Minister of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Government of Himachal Pradesh, and Prof HK Choudhary, Vice-Chancellor, during an award ceremony held at a national conference on “Natural and Organic Farming for Ecological, Economical and Nutritional Security” at CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, from June 7 to 9.

She presented a poster on the theme “Promotion of soil sustainability and productivity through nutrient enrichment under crop diversification in North-Western India”.

Sharanjit had pursued her MSc on micronutrients under the guidance of Dr Salwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Principal Soil Chemist-cum-former in-charge of Micronutrients Project, Department of Soil Science. Presently, she is pursuing her PhD under the guidance of Dr Amardeep Singh Toor, Principal Soil Chemist, Department of Soil Science.