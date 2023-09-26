PAU student bags award

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 25

Prabhjot Kaur, a PhD scholar from the Department of Food Science and Technology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, achieved an outstanding feat by clinching the coveted ‘First Prize for Poster Presentation’. She earned this prestigious recognition at the International Conference on Millets (Shree Anna) for Achieving Nutritional and Economic Security, held at NIFTEM-Kundli from September 21-23.

Prabhjot Kaur’s award-winning research ‘Characterisation of Gluten-Free Finger Millet Chapattis Incorporated with Modified Oat ß-Glucan,’ reflects her dedication to advancing knowledge in food science.

Under the expert guidance of Dr Kamaljit Kaur, assistant professor in the Department of Food Science and Technology, Kaur delved into the assessment of native and modified oat ß-glucan’s influence on the quality of finger millet chapattis. The research yielded significant findings, particularly in enhancing the handling and sheeting properties of gluten-free dough, ultimately improving the preparation of chapattis.

