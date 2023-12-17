PAU student bags award

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 16

Mohitpreet Kaur, a master’s student of the Department of Plant Pathology, PAU, has bagged “Dr SS Chahal Best Master’s Thesis Award” for her bonafide research work entitled “Mining of stripe and leaf rust resistance gene(s) in European winter wheat collection”. She was presented this prestigious award during the national symposium on “Plant Pathology: Sustainable Approaches for Food Security and Human Health,” held at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on December 8 and 9. The student has worked under the guidance of Dr Jaspal Kaur, principal plant pathologist (wheat), Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, PAU.