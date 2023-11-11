PAU student bags award for presentation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 10

Arun Gupta, an M Tech passout from the department of Soil and Water Engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), secured the second prize in oral presentation at the 57th Annual Convention of the Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers and International Symposium on “agri-food systems transformation through engineering innovations and interventions for making millets a global food,” held at the University of Agricultural Sciences (Raichur, Karnataka) on November 6-8. He was awarded for the research paper titled ‘Land transformation in southwest punjab using geospatial techniques’. The award was presented by Dr JP Singh, Professor and Major Advisor.

