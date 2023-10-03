PAU student bags fellowship in US varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 2

Sarabjit Kaur, a master’s graduate from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has secured admission in PhD programme at North Dakota State University (NDSU) in the US with fellowship.

In her doctoral studies, she will work on genome editing of stripe rust susceptible genes in barley crop under the guidance of professor Shengming Yang, research geneticist at USDA-ARS and Dr Zhaohui Liu, plant pathologist at NDSU.

Prior to her PhD, Sarabjit worked as a junior research fellow for four years in the School of Agricultural Biotechnology under the guidance of Dr Satinder Kaur. During this period, she worked on wheat and contributed towards mapping of leaf and stripe rust resistance genes, heat stress tolerance and nitrogen use efficiency and gained hands-on expertise on the advanced genomic tools.

