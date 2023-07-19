PAU student bags INSPIRE fellowship

Ludhiana, July 18
Kalp Das, a PhD scholar at the Department of Vegetable Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has bagged the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) fellowship from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...
Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation in many areas
Sewerage lines and drains choked, flooding many houses
2 militants killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K's Kupwara
The army says it has recovered 4 AK assault rifles, 6 hand g...
Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US
Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...
ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal
In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB says ...