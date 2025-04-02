PAU student gets twin awards
Rajni Goyal, an integrated MSc (Honours) graduate, Department of Microbiology, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has received the ‘Best Poster Presentation Award’. The poster, ‘Bioprocessing of Different Flours for the Production of Functional Foods Using Novel Yeast’ was presented at the national conference on ‘Biovision 2025: Innovations and Applications in Biotechnology’, organised by the Department of Biotechnology, 360 Research Foundation, recently. She was also conferred the “Best Microbiologist Award.”
