PAU student receives ICSSR fellowship

Ludhiana, December 26

Liza Kalita, a PhD scholar in the Department of Plant Pathology at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has brought laurels by bagging the prestigious Long-Term Doctoral Fellowship from the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

Under the supervision of Dr Sandeep Jain, Department of Plant Pathology, Liza is researching on suppression of wilt-root knot complex in cucumber using different soil disinfestation approaches. As part of her PhD research, she is evaluating the electricity-based innovation developed by Dr Sandeep Jain called Electric Soil Disinfestator that had been granted a patent in India in February 2021 for eco-friendly management of devastating soil-borne pathogen and nematode complex in cucumber under greenhouse agro-ecosystem and its impact on soil microbial communities.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU