PAU students bag awards at conferences

Ludhiana, October 20
Eleven PhD students from the Department of Zoology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), participated in three conferences this month.
Dr Avneet Kaur, Project Associate-I in DST-SERB, was presented the second best oral presentation award during the “National Conference on Entomology,” which was held at Barog, Himachal Pradesh, on October 13-14. Dr Kaur is carrying out research under the guidance of Dr Devinder Kaur Kocher, zoology professor.
Three advisees of Dr Bhupinder Kaur Babbar — PhD student Kiran Rani, PhD student Komalpreet Kaur and MSc passout Gurpreet Kaur — were awarded the first prizes during the Shodh Samwad competition, “Best Oral Presentation” and “Best Poster Presentation,” respectively at Chandigarh Science Congress (CHASCON) on “National Conference on Global Science for Global Wellbeing,” held at Panjab University, Chandigarh, from October 12 to 14.
