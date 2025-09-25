PAU students begin protest

The Punjab Agricultural University Student Association started a protest at the university to seek fulfillment of long-pending promises made by the state government.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, PhD, MSc and BSc agriculture students came together to protest. They started a march from the library, passed by Thapar Hall and the Vice-Chancellor’s office and then began an indefinite sit-in at Gate Number 1.

Student leaders said the CM had promised them that his government would appoint ‘agriculture graduates’ in villages and fill vacant positions in the department. However, despite a significant amount of time having passed, these positions were not filled. Leaders explained that before starting the protest, they met ministers and officials 17 times but no action was taken. They demanded the authorities arrange a meeting with the CM and a notification regarding jobs in relevant departments be issued. They warned that the protest would continue till their demands were met.