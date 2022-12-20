PAU students bring laurels

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 19

Students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) won laurels at the Punjab State Inter-University Youth Festival 2022-23, organised by the Directorate of Youth Services, Government of Punjab, at Punjabi University, Patiala, from December 10-12. Government and private universities from Punjab participated in the event.

The PAU students bagged 12 medals in the youth fest. They won gold medals in pihri bunnah and naala bunnah; silver medals in “lammi heka wale geet”, “chikku bnaunah and mitti de khidone bnaunah; and bronze medals in gidhha, pakkhi bunnah, phulkari kadna, eennu bnaunah, group folk song, bhand and installation events.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, congratulated the students for winning the medals and bringing laurels to the university. He also motivated the students to work hard for the forthcoming Inter-University Youth Festivals.

Director Students’ Welfare Dr Gurmeet Singh Buttar said PAU students participated in 34 out of 39 total events. He congratulated the winners as well as participants and appreciated the discipline and dedication shown by the PAU students in this festival.