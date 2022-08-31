PAU students call off stir as govt accepts demand

Ludhiana, August 30
Students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Tuesday called off their protest after the state government accepted their demand.
MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Gosal and Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik met the students.
The MLA said CM Bhagwant Mann was committed for the welfare of the students for which the government had been making concerted efforts to provide quality education to them. The MLA said he was now relieved as the strike ended peacefully and assured full support in the future too.
PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Gosal also expressed his gratitude to the state government for paying heed to the students’ problems.
Babanpreet, a student, expressed his gratitude to the state government and the VC for acceding to their demands. Students Jasleen and Angrez also addressed the protesting students.
On the occasion, a students’ corner was inaugurated by the VC, wherein students will hold interaction with experts after every fortnight. The students have been protesting against the state government over vacant posts in the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...