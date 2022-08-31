PAU students call off stir as govt accepts demand

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 30

Students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Tuesday called off their protest after the state government accepted their demand.

MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Gosal and Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik met the students.

The MLA said CM Bhagwant Mann was committed for the welfare of the students for which the government had been making concerted efforts to provide quality education to them. The MLA said he was now relieved as the strike ended peacefully and assured full support in the future too.

PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Gosal also expressed his gratitude to the state government for paying heed to the students’ problems.

Babanpreet, a student, expressed his gratitude to the state government and the VC for acceding to their demands. Students Jasleen and Angrez also addressed the protesting students.

On the occasion, a students’ corner was inaugurated by the VC, wherein students will hold interaction with experts after every fortnight. The students have been protesting against the state government over vacant posts in the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments.

