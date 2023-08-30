PAU students counter-protest against teachers’ sit-in

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 29

High drama was witnessed at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) as both teachers and students organised protests on the campus. The protesting teachers organised a sit-in outside the Thapar Hall while students enacted a nukkad natak there in counter-protest.

Students perform a nukkad natak in counter-protest outside Thapar Hall on the campus.

The Punjab Agricultural University Teachers Association were seeking support for the teachers accused of sexually harassing students. The teachers’ association has expressed resentment over punitive action taken by the PAU against the accused. The teachers alleged that the authorities had taken action against the accused due to pressure exerted by the students.

Irked by the teachers’ protest, the students held a counter-protest, enacting a nukkad natak lampooning the ‘autocratic’ attitude of the faculty.

