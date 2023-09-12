PAU students demand action in sexual harassment cases

Ludhiana, September 11
A protest march was taken out by the students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here today to put forward their demands.
The march started from Thapar Hall and passed through various parts of the campus. The students are demanding strict action against teachers involved in sexual harassment cases, improvement in the mess services, free e-rickshaw service to make campus life more convenient for students.
“We have been meeting the university authorities since long but nothing has been done in this regard and left with no other option but to sit on dharna. Today, we took out a protest march. Although we have been sitting on dharna for the past few days, but nobody seems concerned. We will not lift the dharna until our demands are met,” said a student.
